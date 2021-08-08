Council to probe Johnstown Estate containers as dispute escalates

The Johnstown Estate, a four-star hotel owned by businessman Barry English, is being investigated by Meath County Council over potential unauthorised development on its grounds.

In recent weeks, large 40-foot steel containers have been placed around several privately owned lodge-style homes located beside the hotel.

Gerry O’Gorman and Kieran O’Connell, who acquired their lodges in 2006 and 2007, told the Business Post that the containers had been put around their properties. Several containers have hotel...