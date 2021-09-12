Subscribe Today
Case taken against CBD store over alleged failure to comply with closure order

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has said that Alan Donohoe, who operates Hempland and Hempture in Dublin’s north inner city, has been uncontactable since the order was served last month

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
12th September, 2021
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland received an interim order in the High Court last week enforcing a closure order that it issued on Alan Donohoe, who operates Hempland and Hempture, in Dublin’s north inner city. Picture: Ferghal Phillips

Food safety chiefs have launched legal proceedings against a store selling cannabidiol (CBD) products for an alleged failure to comply with a closure order issued last month.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) received an interim order in the High Court last week enforcing a closure order that it issued on Alan Donohoe, who operates Hempland and Hempture, in Dublin’s north inner city.

The stores sell a variety of products infused with...

