Case taken against CBD store over alleged failure to comply with closure order

Food safety chiefs have launched legal proceedings against a store selling cannabidiol (CBD) products for an alleged failure to comply with a closure order issued last month.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) received an interim order in the High Court last week enforcing a closure order that it issued on Alan Donohoe, who operates Hempland and Hempture, in Dublin’s north inner city.

The stores sell a variety of products infused with...