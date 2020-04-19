British case offers guidance on nuances of employer liability

A recent decision issued by the British Supreme Court, in a case involving various claimants and Morrisons supermarkets, provides useful guidance on when an employer can be vicariously liable for a data breach resulting from the theft and disclosure of employee data by a disgruntled staff member.

Morrisons operates a chain of supermarkets in Britain, and employed Andrew Skelton on its internal audit team. In July 2013, Skelton received a verbal warning after disciplinary proceedings...