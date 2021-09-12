“Dress suitably in short skirts and strong boots, leave your jewels in the bank and buy a revolver.”
With the return of the Dáil this month, Lise Hand questions just why our national politics remain steadfastly male-dominated.
As the shutters roll upwards on Leinster House this week, marking the end to its traditional lengthy summer recess, not every Oireachtas member will be trotting back to work feeling particularly refreshed.
The last term came to a fractious end with the hullabaloo that erupted over former minister Katherine Zappone’s hooley in The Merrion...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
“I don’t know what I want to do but I just know I haven’t done it”
Aidan Gillen has already played more diverse characters than other actors depict in several careers. But this, he tells Edel Coffey, is only the beginning.
The Sober life
A careful edit of core products – and a tool kit of problem solvers – are replacing more complicated skincare regimes. Welcome to skincare sobriety, says Brenda McCormick
Séamas O’Reilly
Finds himself in the spotlight while also experiencing a mid-life sartorial crisis