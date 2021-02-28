Voters unhappy with slow vaccine rollout, poll finds
Business Post/Red C poll finds 55 per cent of people believe the government needs to be doing ‘far more’ to speed up the process
More than half of voters are frustrated with the pace of the government’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout, according to the latest Business Post/Red C poll.
Around 238,000 frontline healthcare workers, nursing home residents and over 85s have got their first vaccine jab, while around 134,000 people have got two jabs.
However, around 55 per cent of people believe the government needs to be doing “far...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
FF support plummets as public vent frustration over pace of vaccine rollout
The poor poll ratings have raised questions within the party about whether Martin will have the support to stay on as Tánaiste at the end of next year
Varadkar and Donohoe clash over new tax break plans for remote workers
Tánaiste wants ‘ambitious’ incentives and capital allowances to encourage the practice, but Donohoe fears the effect on city centres and career development for young staff
Fianna Fáil ministers to turn down 2 per cent pay rise
Public criticism led to Fine Gael ministers turning down the extra €2,000, while the Green Party has not yet confirmed its decision
Confusing messages and lack of clarity raise the ire of a weary nation
Politicians are divided on whether the government is losing its way or making the best of a difficult and largely unpredictable situation