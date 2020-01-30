Thursday January 30, 2020
Sport Ireland asked to fund football-based mental health programme

Shane Ross backs counselling plan aimed at hard-to-reach young men aged up to 30

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
30th January, 2020
Minister for Sport Shane Ross: “Research shows that physical exercise is hugely beneficial to mental health.” Picture: RollingNews.ie

Minister for Sport Shane Ross has asked Sport Ireland to fund a new football-based counselling programme for young men with mental health problems.

The Breakthrough programme is designed to provide treatment for 18- to 30-year-old men – a group traditionally hard to reach – through a combination of football training and counselling sessions.

Ross was a guest at a recent match between TDs and senators and the young men on the programme at the Shamrock...

