McEntee moots extending pubs and nightclubs’ hours after pandemic

Pubs and nightclubs could be allowed to stay open for longer once the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are lifted, under a forthcoming government law.

The licensing laws in the country are almost 100 years old and require pubs to close at 11.30pm during the week, while nightclubs have to close at 2.30am.

Helen McEntee, the Minister for Justice, is drawing up a new law which could allow the opening hours for pubs and nightclubs to be extended...