Martin promises stimulus plan for hospitality sector

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has promised a major stimulus plan for the beleaguered hospitality sector to help it recover once the pandemic restrictions are lifted.

In an interview with the Business Post, Martin also signalled that the health service is likely to retain a significant chunk of the record €4 billion increase it got last year in the forthcoming budget.

And he warned that the DUP was trying to “cool down” North-South co-operation following...