Horticulture sector warns Irish peat supplies running out

The Irish horticulture industry is facing the prospect of importing peat due to the year-long suspension of the licensing process.
An industry group has warned that up to 6,000 jobs in the industry are at risk once the current stockpiles of peat run out. The peat is used by producers of mushrooms and strawberries, as well as by garden nurseries and garden landscapers.
The licensing system for peat extraction in bogs of more than 30 hectares...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team