Sunday September 20, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Horticulture sector warns Irish peat supplies running out

Peat industry lobbies the government a year after legal challenge stalled licensing process

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
20th September, 2020
There is an ongoing battle between peat producers, who want to restart harvesting operations, and environmentalists who want to ban the practice completely

The Irish horticulture industry is facing the prospect of importing peat due to the year-long suspension of the licensing process.

An industry group has warned that up to 6,000 jobs in the industry are at risk once the current stockpiles of peat run out. The peat is used by producers of mushrooms and strawberries, as well as by garden nurseries and garden landscapers.

The licensing system for peat extraction in bogs of more than 30 hectares...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Varadkar to share aide-de-camp with Martin

Tánaiste's request to have his own official representative has now been withdrawn

Aiden Corkery | 9 hours ago

O'Callaghan: reunification is ‘biggest political issue’ after Covid-19 and Brexit

Dublin Bay South TD says it would be ‘an honour’ to lead FF, but adds Micheál Martin is doing a good job and has his support

Aiden Corkery | 9 hours ago

Capital gains tax cut unlikely in budget as Greens ‘don’t like it’

FF had wanted to reduce rate from 33% to 25% over five years, while FG had promised to review the levy

Michael Brennan | 9 hours ago