Horticulture sector warns Irish peat supplies running out

The Irish horticulture industry is facing the prospect of importing peat due to the year-long suspension of the licensing process.

An industry group has warned that up to 6,000 jobs in the industry are at risk once the current stockpiles of peat run out. The peat is used by producers of mushrooms and strawberries, as well as by garden nurseries and garden landscapers.

The licensing system for peat extraction in bogs of more than 30 hectares...