Green senator hopes to replace Chu as party chair
Pauline O’Reilly helped to table a motion of no confidence in Hazel Chu after she decided to run as an independent in a Seanad by-election
A Green Party senator is seeking to take over the post of party chair currently held by Hazel Chu, the high-profile Dublin councillor.
Senator Pauline O’Reilly was one of a group of Green Party senators who tabled a motion of no confidence in Chu as chair of the party earlier this year, after the latter decided to run as an independent candidate in a Seanad by-election.
Her decision caused division in the Green...
