Green senator hopes to replace Chu as party chair

Pauline O’Reilly helped to table a motion of no confidence in Hazel Chu after she decided to run as an independent in a Seanad by-election

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
3rd October, 2021
Senator Pauline O’Reilly of the Green Party: ‘the next two years are critical for us in government’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

A Green Party senator is seeking to take over the post of party chair currently held by Hazel Chu, the high-profile Dublin councillor.

Senator Pauline O’Reilly was one of a group of Green Party senators who tabled a motion of no confidence in Chu as chair of the party earlier this year, after the latter decided to run as an independent candidate in a Seanad by-election.

Her decision caused division in the Green...

