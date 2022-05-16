Ex-politicians who behave inappropriately face Leinster House ban
Former TDs and senators who breach new rules may be barred from entering the Dáil gallery, restaurant, library and bar
Former TDs and Senators could be barred “indefinitely” from Leinster House under new disciplinary rules brought in after an accusation of inappropriate behaviour.
Former politicians have had the right to enter Leinster House since the foundation of the state to visit the Dáil’s public gallery, the members’ restaurant, the members’ library and the Dáil bar. They are also allowed free parking in the grounds on days when the Dáil and Seanad are not...
