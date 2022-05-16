Subscribe Today
Ex-politicians who behave inappropriately face Leinster House ban

Former TDs and senators who breach new rules may be barred from entering the Dáil gallery, restaurant, library and bar

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
16th May, 2022
Leinster House authorities have introduced new rules following an incident where a former member was accused of behaving inappropriately towards a current politician. Picture: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

Former TDs and Senators could be barred “indefinitely” from Leinster House under new disciplinary rules brought in after an accusation of inappropriate behaviour.

Former politicians have had the right to enter Leinster House since the foundation of the state to visit the Dáil’s public gallery, the members’ restaurant, the members’ library and the Dáil bar. They are also allowed free parking in the grounds on days when the Dáil and Seanad are not...

