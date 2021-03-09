Campaigners call for pension for victims of the Troubles in the Republic
Wave Trauma Centre wants support for those living south of the border who were injured as victims’ payment scheme is introduced in Northern Ireland
A pension should be introduced in the Republic of Ireland for those injured in the Troubles, the Wave Trauma Centre has said.
Alan MacBride, the coordinator of the centre in Belfast, said that as the victims’ pension is introduced in Northern Ireland, the Irish government should introduce a reciprocal payment for those injured in the Republic.
“I would be calling on the Irish government to look after their injured victims south of the border,”...
