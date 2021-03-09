Subscribe Today
Log In

Home

Campaigners call for pension for victims of the Troubles in the Republic

Wave Trauma Centre wants support for those living south of the border who were injured as victims’ payment scheme is introduced in Northern Ireland

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
9th March, 2021
Campaigners call for pension for victims of the Troubles in the Republic
The victims‘ pension is being implemented in Northern Ireland for those who have suffered a severe and permanent physical or psychological injury caused through no fault of their own during the Troubles. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

A pension should be introduced in the Republic of Ireland for those injured in the Troubles, the Wave Trauma Centre has said.

Alan MacBride, the coordinator of the centre in Belfast, said that as the victims’ pension is introduced in Northern Ireland, the Irish government should introduce a reciprocal payment for those injured in the Republic.

“I would be calling on the Irish government to look after their injured victims south of the border,”...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The government is still trying to come up with arrangements so that Helen McEntee, the Minister for Justice, can get her legal right to six months’ maternity leave. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Michael Brennan: Difficulties facing women in politics persist through the generations

Home Michael Brennan 1 day ago
Simon Harris has previously complained at the Oireachtas Education Committee that there is a “snobby attitude in this country”

Harris to push public sector to take on more apprentices

Home Michael Brennan 2 days ago
Patrick Costello, a Green TD for Dublin South Central, has offered to explain his actions to colleagues at a meeting this week Picture: Fergal Phillips

Green TD to explain challenge to Ceta as party anger mounts

Home Aiden Corkery 2 days ago
Protesters calling for an end to the direct provision system. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A place to call home: how new policy on asylum seekers will work

Home Michael Brennan 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1