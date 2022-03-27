Bacik rules out joining left-wing alliance ahead of the next general election
In an interview, the new Labour leader said she aimed to rebuild the party from grassroots, work towards gender balance and collaborate with former leader Alan Kelly
Ivana Bacik, the new leader of Labour, has pledged that it will fight the next election as a “standalone party” rather than joining any left-wing alliance.
In an interview with the Business Post, Bacik also spoke about her belief that a citizens’ assembly on a united Ireland should only be established if it was backed by a majority of politicians on both sides of the border.
And she said she...
