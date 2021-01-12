Subscribe Today
Log In

Home

Analysis: Mother and Baby Home Commission finds responsibility ‘rests mainly with fathers and families’

Church, state and wider society also contributed to ‘dark, difficult and shameful chapter’ of Irish history during which 9,000 babies died, report shows

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
12th January, 2021
Analysis: Mother and Baby Home Commission finds responsibility ‘rests mainly with fathers and families’
Taoiseach Micheál Martin, right, and Roderic O'Gorman, the Minister for Children, speak to survivors earlier today via video link. Picture: Julien Behal

The most significant finding in the long-awaited 2,865-page report of the Mother and Baby Home Commission is that the responsibility for the harsh treatment of young pregnant women who ended up there “rests mainly with the fathers of their children and their own immediate families”.

There has been an overly simplistic version of the mother and baby homes in recent years, with priests, nuns and religious orders portrayed as the sole cause of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

A young woman walks by a closed The Swan Bar in the center of Dublin.On Monday, November 16, 2020, in Dublin, Ireland. Pic: Getty

Cost of lockdown payment supports could rise to €3.5bn

Home Aiden Corkery 3 days ago
Paschal Donohoe and his predecessor as minister for finance, Michael Noonan Pic: PA

Noonan warned against spending spree in his final budget

Home Michael Brennan 3 days ago
National Army soldiers stand for inspection at the Central Bank of Ireland on Dublin’s College Green in March 1922

Planners step lightly to avoid strife over Civil War centenary events

Home Michael Brennan 3 days ago
Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin both stressed that the only thing that would limit the rollout of vaccines would be supply and not the state’s ability to get them to people. Picture: Julien Behal

Analysis: Public’s patience with tight lockdown will be tested if vaccine rollout is not swift

Home Aiden Corkery 6 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1