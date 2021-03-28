Subscribe Today
Log In
A token offering: Why the $2.9m sale of Jack Dorsey’s first tweet is only the start of NFTs

Investing

A token offering: Why the $2.9m sale of Jack Dorsey’s first tweet is only the start of NFTs

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, and the profits made from them, have caused a stir in the arts world. But now the worlds of sport, entertainment and beyond are sitting up and taking notice

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
28th March, 2021

Free to look at, free to download, but if you want to own it, consider it $2.9 million.

The first ever published tweet written by Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s founder and chief executive, is the poster child for the non-fungible token (NFT) mania that is grabbing headlines and global attention.

Astonishing sums are being paid for digital files once considered worthless and Dorsey‘s tweet first published on March 21, 2006, is a leader in this...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Jillian Godsil, who lost her €50,000 pension investing with Europa Pic: Garry O’Neill

Burned small investors prepare legal action after losing money in Europa

Investing Róisín Burke 1 hour ago
Dolphin Trust was founded by Charles Smethurst, who is being investigated by the Hanover public prosecutor’s office on foot of a criminal complaint.

‘Distressed’ sale of assets related to Dolphin Trust took place in 2017

Investing Róisín Burke 2 weeks ago
Charles Smethurst, the founder of Dolphin Trust: ‘he looked so suave and convincing in the glossy brochure’

Dolphin Trust: ‘I don’t know if it was illegal, but it was certainly immoral’

Investing Róisín Burke 3 weeks ago
Marah Curtin, director of client engagement at Davy Pic: Fergal Phillips

The gender investment gap: why do women fall behind on money matters?

Investing Rosanna Cooney 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1