Industrial relations

Government to gather ‘five pillars’ for new social dialogue

Ten years after the social partnership system collapsed, the government is formulating a plan to relaunch social dialogue as part of the policy formation process in the second half of this year

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
13th June, 2021
Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the new social dialogue unit at his department have been meeting with various groups from the five “pillars”.

The government is formulating a plan to relaunch social dialogue as part of the policy formation process in the second half of this year, more than a decade after Ireland’s social partnership model collapsed.

Over the last few weeks, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the new social dialogue unit at his department have been meeting with various groups from the five “pillars”, including employers, trade unions, agricultural groups, social NGOs and environmental NGOs, to...

