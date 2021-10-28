McGrath Group recorded almost €5m in profits in most recent accounts
The family-run property development group, which owns a derelict site at 23 Prussia Street that was subject to an eviction attempt this week, operates in Ireland, the UK and Germany
The ultimate parent company of entities owned by McGrath Group, a private development firm headquartered in Dublin, recorded profits almost €5 million in its latest accounts.
The McGrath Group was first founded in the 1980s and is led by siblings PJ McGrath, Thomas McGrath and Mary McGrath. The company develops build-to-rent units for markets in Ireland, UK and London.
In September 2020, the Irish property firm pre-sold a development of 101 apartments at Johnstown Road...
