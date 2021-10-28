Subscribe Today
Housing

McGrath Group recorded almost €5m in profits in most recent accounts

The family-run property development group, which owns a derelict site at 23 Prussia Street that was subject to an eviction attempt this week, operates in Ireland, the UK and Germany

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
28th October, 2021
McGrath Group recorded almost €5m in profits in most recent accounts
This site at Prussia Street was, for the past month, occupied by squatters and activists that called the site Sunnyvale. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The ultimate parent company of entities owned by McGrath Group, a private development firm headquartered in Dublin, recorded profits almost €5 million in its latest accounts.

The McGrath Group was first founded in the 1980s and is led by siblings PJ McGrath, Thomas McGrath and Mary McGrath. The company develops build-to-rent units for markets in Ireland, UK and London.

In September 2020, the Irish property firm pre-sold a development of 101 apartments at Johnstown Road...

