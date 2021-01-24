Three’s a crowd in Dublin as days of semi-Ds are numbered
Dublin City Council is mapping out a plan for how the city will grow in the 2020s, seemingly signalling the death of the humble semi-detached home
Over the coming two days, John O’Hara, the most senior city planner in Dublin, is facing plenty of screen time. His Monday and Tuesday will be dominated by lengthy virtual public consultations focused on discussing the future of housing, transport, retail, heritage and climate action in the capital.
Dublin City Council is in the middle of mapping out a plan for how the city will grow between 2022-2028, with its population expected to...
