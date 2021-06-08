State may remove €2m Reit investment as option under cash-for-visas scheme
Inclusion of property funds as part of evaluation of Immigrant Investor Programme aimed at wealthy non-EU citizens is under review
Wealthy foreign citizens could lose out on the option of investing millions in real estate investment trusts (Reits) in return for an Irish visa.
The Immigrant Investor Programme (IIP), which allows some non-EU nationals to apply for a visa in return for lucrative investments in Irish businesses, is currently under evaluation, a spokesman for the Department of Justice told the Business Post.
As part of this, the option of investing in a Reit...
