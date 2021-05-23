Smaller foreign funds target second-hand homes around the country

“The green house will deliver green papers . . . PM for more details on how to invest with us . . . #renovation #ireland #greatinvestment #milliondollarlisting #househunting.”

That was the caption on an Instagram post by FourLeaf Investments, an Israeli investment group which is actively hunting for second-hand homes in Ireland. The picture that accompanied the text was of a somewhat bleak-looking terraced bungalow in Cork. All three of its windows were boarded up, as was the front...