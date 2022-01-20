Second-hand home prices in Dublin set to rise by 6% ‘at a minimum’ in 2022

The cost of a second-hand home in Dublin is forecast to rise by at least 6 per cent in 2022, according to Lisney, the estate agency.

The further rise in home prices has come as the agency estimated that second-hand home prices increased by 12.5 per cent in 2021.

A new Lisney outlook report for 2022 said the continued inflation in home prices is linked to limited purchase options as a result of “extremely low supply” of second hand...