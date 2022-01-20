Subscribe Today
Second-hand home prices in Dublin set to rise by 6% ‘at a minimum’ in 2022

‘Extremely low supply’ is linked to continued inflation, according to Lisney

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
20th January, 2022
Lisney recorded a greater number of sales than normal falling through in 2021 because vendors often backed out of deals because they were unable to source an onward purchase for themselves. Picture: Getty

The cost of a second-hand home in Dublin is forecast to rise by at least 6 per cent in 2022, according to Lisney, the estate agency.

The further rise in home prices has come as the agency estimated that second-hand home prices increased by 12.5 per cent in 2021.

A new Lisney outlook report for 2022 said the continued inflation in home prices is linked to limited purchase options as a result of “extremely low supply” of second hand...

