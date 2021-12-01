Reports Allianz has paused investment in Irish housing market are ‘misleading’
The company says it has made a number of real estate investments in Ireland and it would continue to do so
Allianz Real Estate, an investor in the Irish housing market, has said claims the company has paused investment in Ireland’s residential market are untrue and “misleading”.
Today it was widely reported that Allianz Real Estate, which manages the German insurance group’s property portfolio, has paused investments in the Irish residential property.
The Irish Times reported that Allianz decided to withdraw from the market due to the potential reputational risk...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Less than 3% of country’s derelict sites acquired by councils in 2020
Most local authorities did not acquire any derelict sites last year
‘No justification’ to make building industry pay €800m towards mica scheme
Tom Parlon, director general of the Construction Industry Federation, said the organisation was exploring legal options if a new levy is introduced in the sector
Michael Brennan: €2.2 billion mica scheme a significant commitment from the state
Compensation programme is not everything that campaigners wanted but is €800 million more than recommended by the mica working group several weeks ago
Dublin City Council acts to block rental-only developments
New policy would be designed to increase the number of apartments available for buyers and limit the spread of build-to-rent schemes