O’Flynn: high-rise apartments not the answer to housing crisis
Cork-based developer tells CIF conference that compact housing is a better, more affordable option in cities
High-rise apartments are not conducive to long-term city living and will not address the demand for affordable homes, Michael O’Flynn, one of the biggest developers in the country, has said.
The Cork-based developer said there needed to be a greater focus on delivering compact housing projects in cities, similar to those built in Ranelagh and Stoneybatter.
The O’Flynn Group, which he heads, is leading the development of thousands of homes in Ireland. It...
