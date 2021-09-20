Land hoarding a big obstacle to more homes being built, report says
It is ‘crystal clear there is a landbank out there which needs to be used,’ according to the chief executive of the The Housing Finance Agency
Land hoarding is one main obstacles to delivery of housing in Ireland, according to the Housing Finance Agency and Minister for Housing.
The Housing Finance Agency (HFA) launched its annual report today, which showed it registered a record year of lending in 2020.
The agency’s submission to the Department of Housing last week ahead of the launch of Housing for All launch outlined a number of measures that could be included in the government’s new plan...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Decision on housing land exemption taken after heavy lobbying by developers
New documents from the Department of Housing reveal that representatives of builders claimed the cost of private homes would be driven up if the land was not exempted
Builders ‘discouraged’ from mica jobs in Donegal over delayed payment fears
Although contractors are ultimately paid in full for their work by Donegal County Council, they are concerned there could be long delays
Carlow company delivers prefab homes for €200,000
Firm that develops modular houses from steel components on the factory floor seeks €15 million to expand
Ardcairn Capital enters Irish development finance market backed by £5bn ESG fund
The newly founded development finance lender said it is targeting small and medium-sized residential developers to fund housing projects in Ireland