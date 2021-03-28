Hobbs hits back at Murphy’s criticism over social housing

Eddie Hobbs, the well-known financial adviser, has defended his private wealth management firm’s involvement in social housing after it came under fire in the Dáil.

Hobbs has been seeking to attract investors to put money into social housing projects through Hobbs Financial Practice, his private wealth management firm based in Kildare.

His firm was criticised in the Dáil last week by Catherine Murphy, the co-leader of the Social Democrats, for selling...