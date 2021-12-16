Dublin Bay South TDs criticise long-term leasing proposal at Poolbeg
Politicians are concerned about a lack of affordability for buyers and the ‘waste of money’ it would represent for the council to lease homes in the development
A proposal by developers to offer long-term leasing deals at one of the country’s largest sites has been opposed by a number of local TDs.
The Business Post reported on Wednesday that a consortium has offered long-term leasing deals as part of its obligation to deliver social housing at Poolbeg in Dublin 4, despite a preference by Dublin City Council to purchase the units directly....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Fast-track homes ‘won’t work without proper staffing resources’
Construction consultancy warns that local authorities will need extra workers if the new system for fast-track homes is to be effective
Landowners to be hit with 30% property rezoning tax
Councils set to benefit from ‘radical’ new tariff with proceeds to be used to pay for local social and road infrastructure
Asian investors quit Irish property market as Evergrande crisis deepens
Vanke, a Chinese property agency based in Ireland, has brokered property deals for many high-net worth individuals in recent years
Developer offers long-term leasing deal at Poolbeg despite preference for direct purchase
Johnny Ronan and Oaktree Capital bought an 80 per cent stake in the lands for approximately €200 million in 2020