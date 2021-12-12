Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

Cost rental system could reduce rents by up to 60 per cent, report finds

The report, produced by a Brussels-based think tank for the Housing Agency, focused on cost rental case studies in three European countries

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
12th December, 2021
Cost rental system could reduce rents by up to 60 per cent, report finds
The new method of providing public housing is still at a nascent stage in Ireland, with the first development of this type delivered in the new Taylor Hill development in Balbriggan last July

A large-scale cost rental system in Ireland could provide housing at rates up to 60 per cent lower than market rents, according to a new report.

The report, produced by Housing Europe, a Brussels-based think tank, for the Housing Agency, the government advisory body, focused on cost rental case studies in Austria, Denmark and Finland. The three countries operate large-scale, cost-based social rental schemes that are linked to the price of delivering homes.

The cost of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance: briefing notes were missing key information. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Briefing notes for Donohoe on housing omitted crucial details

Housing Killian Woods
By 2028, residential property prices in central Dublin will be up 25 per cent, according to a KPMG report. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Analysis: Will increased supply rein in house prices?

Housing Killian Woods
Of the registers currently available to view remotely, only two had the full information a derelict site register is obliged to contain. Picture: Getty

Derelict site registers missing key details amid calls for greater transparency

Housing Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
Inheritance and the proceeds from the sale of a previous property are significant sources of deposits for mover purchasers. Picture: RollingNews.ie

First-time buyers needed average deposit of €52,000 in first half of 2021

Housing Cónal Thomas

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1