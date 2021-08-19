‘Backdoor’ approval of tourism accommodation at student sites criticised
Two Labour senators have said it is inappropriate for student accommodation providers to re-appropriate facilities to house tourists and business travellers
Two Labour party senators have accused Dublin City Council of allowing “backdoor” approvals of more tourist accommodation in Dublin’s inner city by allowing student accommodation providers to lease to travellers.
The comments come following a report by the Business Post revealing that Uninest, the student accommodation provider, was granted approval to temporarily use its purpose-built facility at Ardcairn House, Dublin 7, to host tourists for the coming academic year....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Developer plans to charge local authority €36m for 136 social housing units
Planned development in Donabate could deliver 1,365 new houses through the state’s fast-track housing scheme
Profits up 64% at housebuilder Persimmon despite rising construction costs
Company reports half-year profit increase to £480 million and predicts sales will remain ‘resilient’ despite inflation
RTB report: large landlords leaving homes empty rather than reduce rents
A new survey by the Residential Tenancies Board reveals that despite the pandemic, large landlords and funds operating in Ireland have not taken a significant financial hit
Ires Reit pays double for last apartment in D3 complex
Purchase shows bulk-buying power of state’s biggest landlord, which controls a portfolio of homes worth €1.4 billion