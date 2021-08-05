Uninest wins approval to convert 571 student beds to tourist accommodation
Accommodation provider said it did not anticipate its international student market recovering in the coming academic year
Uninest, the student accommodation provider, has gained approval from Dublin City Council to convert 571 student beds into tourist accommodation for temporary ancillary usage for the 2021/2022 academic year.
Purpose-built student accommodation at Ardcairn House in Dublin 7 will, under the arrangement, welcome tourists until May 31, 2022. The principal permitted use of the side as student accommodation will remain during this period.
The application was submitted in June 2021 by TSAF 1 Brunswick GP Limited, a property holding and...
