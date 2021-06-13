Up to 40,000 weddings expected next year due to backlog from pandemic

Up to 40,000 happy couples could get married next year, twice as many as would normally be the case in a typical pre-pandemic year.

According to an analysis by the Business Post, a backlog of 20,000 weddings from last year and this year could result in demand for 40,000 weddings next year, potentially creating an unprecedented situation for the country’s wedding industry.

Figures on the number of marriage ceremonies registered in the past 18...