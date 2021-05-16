Subscribe Today
Hospitality

Press Up group makes a move into high-end fitness club sector

The entertainment group plans to open luxury gyms in The Dean in Dublin and three other establishments when restrictions are lifted

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
16th May, 2021
Ben Leonard-Kane, head of fitness and wellness at Press Up Hospitality Group, at the Mayson Hotel, Dublin: the group aims to open up the fitness market to a wider audience. Pic: Fergal Phillips

Everleigh Gardens, the Dublin nightspot, has been turned into a high-end gym as part of Press Up Entertainment Group’s expansion into “luxury boutique fitness clubs”.

Paddy McKillen jr and Matt Ryan’s bar, restaurant, hotel and cinema group, which runs 65 establishments, will open three fitness clubs with pools when the lifting of restrictions allows gyms to reopen on June 7.

They will be in The Dean, on Harcourt Street, where Everleigh...

