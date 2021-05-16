Press Up group makes a move into high-end fitness club sector

Everleigh Gardens, the Dublin nightspot, has been turned into a high-end gym as part of Press Up Entertainment Group’s expansion into “luxury boutique fitness clubs”.

Paddy McKillen jr and Matt Ryan’s bar, restaurant, hotel and cinema group, which runs 65 establishments, will open three fitness clubs with pools when the lifting of restrictions allows gyms to reopen on June 7.

They will be in The Dean, on Harcourt Street, where Everleigh...