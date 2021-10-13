‘Obvious’ that poor pay, not Pup, behind hospitality labour shortages, committee hears
Unions call for improved pay and conditions in pubs and restaurants
It is “insulting” to suggest that pandemic wage supports should be cut to encourage hospitality staff back to work post-pandemic, an Oireachtas committee heard today.
A trio of trade unions told the Tourism Committee that poor pay and conditions are the main reason for the staff shortages affecting pubs and restaurants around the country.
TDs and Senators were told that Ireland’s hospitality sector is among the worst in Europe when it comes to...
