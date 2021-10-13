Subscribe Today
Log In

Hospitality

‘Obvious’ that poor pay, not Pup, behind hospitality labour shortages, committee hears

Unions call for improved pay and conditions in pubs and restaurants

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
13th October, 2021
‘Obvious’ that poor pay, not Pup, behind hospitality labour shortages, committee hears
Hospitality shortages: Unions will tell an Oireachtas committee that some employers are treating hospitality staff as ‘unskilled, cheap, temporary and easily replaceable’. Picture: Getty

It is “insulting” to suggest that pandemic wage supports should be cut to encourage hospitality staff back to work post-pandemic, an Oireachtas committee heard today.

A trio of trade unions told the Tourism Committee that poor pay and conditions are the main reason for the staff shortages affecting pubs and restaurants around the country.

TDs and Senators were told that Ireland’s hospitality sector is among the worst in Europe when it comes to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Uno Mas on Aungier Street, Dublin 2: the squid à la plancha (€11) must surely be worthy of national treasure designation at this stage. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Restaurant review: Superb seafood brings out our sunny disposition

Hospitality Gillian Nelis 1 week ago
The directors report said the company expected 2021 to be ‘an extremely challenging year’

Ashford Castle lost €7.5m in 2020

Hospitality Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 1 week ago
Peter White, general manager of Ballyfin: October looks set to be the resort’s busiest month this year

Ballyfin owners committed to future of Laois hotel

Hospitality Gillian Nelis 2 weeks ago
David L’Estrange, owner of the Dockers Pub, with his daughter Jill, who designed the revamped interior. Picture: Fergal Phillips

U2’s old docklands haunt set to reopen

Hospitality Róisín Burke 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1