Subscribe Today
Log In

Hospitality

Celbridge hotel staff offered 10% bump but must sign waiver as redundancy saga drags on

Hotel is being sold by US businessman Jeff Leo and staff have been waiting more than two months for their redundancy payments

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
27th January, 2022
Celbridge hotel staff offered 10% bump but must sign waiver as redundancy saga drags on
Former staff at the Celbridge Manor Hotel have been waiting since November for redundancy payments.

The saga over staff redundancies at the Celbridge Manor Hotel in Kildare took another twist today after workers were asked to promise not to take future action against the company in return for an extra 10 per cent on top of the money they were promised last November.

More than 40 staff at the hotel, which is owned by Country Manor Hotels Limited, have now been waiting more than two months for their redundancy payment following...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Jamie Heaslip, Sean O\&#039;Brien, Rob and Dave Kearney: the former rugby stars have agreed a deal to buy the Three Tun Tavern pub in Blackrock in Co Dublin from JD Wetherspoon. Picture: Photocall Ireland

Rugby stars to buy Three Tun Tavern from JD Wetherspoon

Hospitality Peter O'Dwyer
Niall Coffey, general manager, in Harvey’s Point hotel, on Lough Eske, Co Donegal: Some building work was done during the pandemic. Picture: Joe Dunne

Harvey’s Point set to invest €1.2m in renovations this year

Hospitality Killian Woods
Chez Max is offering a significant salary for a new head chef as restaurants struggle to recruit staff

At your service: Why restaurants are facing a battle to win back workers

Hospitality Catherine Sanz
John Brennan, founder of Amaris Hotel Group. ‘Our deep sectoral knowledge and experience of transforming, rebranding and managing hotels is highly complementary to Henderson Park’s investment and asset management expertise within the sector’. Picture: Barry Cronin

Amaris sold to London private equity firm Henderson Park

Hospitality Róisín Burke

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1