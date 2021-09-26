Subscribe Today
Hospitality

Ballyfin owners committed to future of Laois hotel

Family of late US businessman Fred Krehbiel are making plans for the future of the exclusive Laois country house and estate

Gillian Nelis

 Managing Editor @gnelis
26th September, 2021
Ballyfin owners committed to future of Laois hotel
Peter White, general manager of Ballyfin: October looks set to be the resort’s busiest month this year

The general manager of Ballyfin Demesne, the Laois country house hotel where rooms start at €580 per night, has said its owners remain committed to the property following the death of the American businessman who spearheaded its refurbishment.

Fred Krehbiel, whose wife, Kay, comes from Kerry, died in June at the age of 80. He was the former chief executive of Molex, an electronic components company founded by his grandfather in Chicago in 1938. Krehbiel...

