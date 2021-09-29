Ashford Castle lost €7.5m in 2020

Ashford Castle, the luxury hotel located in Cong, Co Galway, suffered a multi-million euro loss for last year as booking revenues plunged due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recently filed accounts show the world-renowned hotel made a pre-tax loss of just under €7.5 million in 2020 while directors in warned that they expected 2021 to be another “extremely challenging” year for the business.

Company accounts for Ashford Castle show operating losses at the hotel more than...