Amaris sold to London private equity firm Henderson Park
Hospitality operator founded by John Brennan, with revenues in the region of €240 million, operates 30 hotels in Ireland and Britain
Amaris, the hospitality operator founded by John Brennan, the former Jurys Inn group boss and Quinlan Private adviser, has been sold to London private equity firm Henderson Park.
With revenues of roughly €240 million, Amaris Hospitality operates 30 hotels in Ireland and Britain, including the Hilton Garden Inn on Custom House Quay in Dublin.
Henderson Park has acquired Amaris from its owner, LRC Group, for an undisclosed sum.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Dublin hotels are now paying for staff accommodation due to housing crisis
Several hotel operators in Dublin say they are providing accommodation on-site and in private rental housing to sufficiently staff their businesses
Hammerson submits revised plans for Moore Street after Council flags daylight, privacy and demolition concerns
The UK property firm is seeking permission to build a mixed-retail, office and residential development at the north inner city block
McKillens’ Press Up purchase of Michelin-starred restaurant falls through
The Greenhouse on Dawson Street in Dublin 2 lost its head chef, Mickael Viljanen, to cross-city rival Chapter One earlier this year