Amaris sold to London private equity firm Henderson Park

Amaris, the hospitality operator founded by John Brennan, the former Jurys Inn group boss and Quinlan Private adviser, has been sold to London private equity firm Henderson Park.

With revenues of roughly €240 million, Amaris Hospitality operates 30 hotels in Ireland and Britain, including the Hilton Garden Inn on Custom House Quay in Dublin.

Henderson Park has acquired Amaris from its owner, LRC Group, for an undisclosed sum.