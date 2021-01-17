On the frontline of Covid-19: ‘When they come in, they are sweating, confused and thrashing because they are so oxygen-deprived’
As the number of Covid-19 patients in ICUs exceeds the peak of the first wave, those on the frontline struggle to cope with the surge – and live in fear of what the next few weeks may bring
Of all the new Covid-19 statistical records shattered over the last few weeks, perhaps the most serious was broken a few days ago. On Wednesday, the number of Covid-19 patients in Irish intensive care units (ICU) rose to 172, exceeding the peak of the first wave of 160.
It didn’t stop there. By Friday, that figure had reached 184 and was continuing to grow, with the HSE projecting 400 Covid-19 patients in ICU this month in a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
We’re paying the price for ignored advice on lifting of lockdowns
The government’s mistake is that it continues to regard public health and economic wellbeing as competing interests, forever diametrically opposed to each other, instead of recognising that one can’t thrive without the other
Wishful thinking led to Christmas catastrophe
Weak warnings from Nphet, lax regulation and optimistic relaxing of social distancing all led to the explosion of case numbers
State in bid to stock up on AstraZeneca vaccine ahead of approval
The vaccine is seen as a ‘game-changer’ due to easy storage and high number of doses available
Third Covid-19 vaccine up for approval this month
Irish EMA boss Emer Cooke says AstraZeneca offering now ‘under active review’, along with fourth vaccine from Janssen