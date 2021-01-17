On the frontline of Covid-19: ‘When they come in, they are sweating, confused and thrashing because they are so oxygen-deprived’

Of all the new Covid-19 statistical records shattered over the last few weeks, perhaps the most serious was broken a few days ago. On Wednesday, the number of Covid-19 patients in Irish intensive care units (ICU) rose to 172, exceeding the peak of the first wave of 160.

It didn’t stop there. By Friday, that figure had reached 184 and was continuing to grow, with the HSE projecting 400 Covid-19 patients in ICU this month in a...