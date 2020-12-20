Nphet’s mood music changes with all lead indicators going in the wrong direction
Expert warns there isn’t a ‘recipe book’ from which we can select an anti-Covid-19 strategy that is just right
Thousands of doses of Covid-19 vaccines will soon be making their way to Ireland, but as this week showed, things are about to get worse – potentially a lot worse – before they get better.
Right now we can go to the shops to buy presents and have dinner indoors with family or friends. On Friday, restrictions loosened even further, with inter-county travel and household visits allowed once again, with a maximum of three families...
