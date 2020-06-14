Monday June 15, 2020
Ireland’s Covid-19 excess deaths higher than EU norm

In a comparison with 18 European countries, Ireland comes eighth, behind Italy, Spain and France

14th June, 2020
The figures will undermine claims from senior officials and government figures that Ireland has outperformed many other European countries and that we had a comparatively low number of fatalities

Ireland’s death rate during the Covid-19 pandemic was considerably higher than other European countries, an analysis by the Business Post has found.

A detailed data assessment of excess deaths in 18 countries shows that Ireland’s rate per million of population was nine times that of Norway, four times that of Denmark and three times that of Germany during the almost three-month peak of the pandemic....

Dangerous curve: a report from the frontline of the coronavirus battle

Being an emergency medicine doctor is a challenging task at the best of times, but the onslaught of Covid-19 has opened up a whole new world of dangers and anxieties for those tasked with fighting it

Dr Paddy Hillery | 1 day ago

Resuming cancer screening is a major and complex undertaking

Preparations are underway to resume cancer screening, but it’s not as simple as reopening a hardware store. The CervicalCheck screening programme involves a wide range of people and processes integrated into a health service that is just getting back on its feet

Cliona Murphy | 1 day ago

How real is the risk of a second wave of Covid-19?

Scientists have set out three possible scenarios for how the next phase of Covid-19 will evolve, but none of them predict the disappearance of the virus

Susan Mitchell | 1 day ago