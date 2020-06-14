Ireland’s Covid-19 excess deaths higher than EU norm

Ireland’s death rate during the Covid-19 pandemic was considerably higher than other European countries, an analysis by the Business Post has found.
A detailed data assessment of excess deaths in 18 countries shows that Ireland’s rate per million of population was nine times that of Norway, four times that of Denmark and three times that of Germany during the almost three-month peak of the pandemic....
