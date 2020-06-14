Tuesday June 16, 2020
Revealed: how Ireland’s pandemic death rate exceeded many in Europe

In a special Business Post analysis, Susan Mitchell and Rachel Lavin crunch the coronavirus numbers to reveal the sobering truth that the death rate in Ireland is considerably higher than that of many other European countries

14th June, 2020
More than 1,700 people in Ireland have lost their lives to Covid-19, but measuring the true toll of the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to take some time.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has likened the coronavirus to a fire in retreat. Minister for Health Simon Harris has said many thousands of lives have been saved thanks to a collective effort and that people should be “proud” of their contribution to bringing this about.

