Object of Desire: Timeless timepiece from opera lore

Athlone-born John McCormack (1884-1945) was the most celebrated lyric tenor of his time, performing at the world’s top opera houses and made a Papal Count by Pope Pius XI. Known for his extraordinary breath control, he could sing 64 notes in Mozart’s Il Mio Tesoro from Don Giovanni in one breath. His numerous best-selling records included The Wearing of the Green which encouraged 20th-century efforts for Irish Home Rule.

