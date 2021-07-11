Fine Arts: Lunchtime for art aficionados at Patrick Guilbaud
The Cill Rialaig Gold Lunch is in aid of the artist’s retreat in Ballinskelligs, Co Kerry
Booking is now open for the corporate art lover’s lunch of the year, the annual Cill Rialaig Gold Lunch at the Michelin-starred Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud in Dublin on July 20 (government restrictions permitting).
The event is in aid of the Cill Rialaig Artist’s Retreat in Ballinskelligs, which has welcomed more than 5,000 artists, writers, poets, film makers and musicians for rent-free residency awards since it was founded by Dr Noelle Campbell-Sharp in the restored...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Fine Arts: Jewels for all occasions at O’Reilly’s July sale
Pretty peridots, ravishing rubies and exquisite emeralds are the order of the day at the upcoming online auction
Fine Arts: Sumptuous pastoral scenes evoke a more natural time
Landscapes by Percy French and equine studies by Herring feature heavily in Bonham’s British & European Art collection
Fine Arts: Events calendar
Your guide to the best arts events taking place around the country
Fine Arts: Spreading the digital love as NFTs take off
Artist Hughie O’Donoghue has embraced the nascent genre of non-fungible tokens by creating seven works on an iPad, available to view online