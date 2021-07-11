Fine Arts: Lunchtime for art aficionados at Patrick Guilbaud

Booking is now open for the corporate art lover’s lunch of the year, the annual Cill Rialaig Gold Lunch at the Michelin-starred Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud in Dublin on July 20 (government restrictions permitting).

The event is in aid of the Cill Rialaig Artist’s Retreat in Ballinskelligs, which has welcomed more than 5,000 artists, writers, poets, film makers and musicians for rent-free residency awards since it was founded by Dr Noelle Campbell-Sharp in the restored...