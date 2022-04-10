Fine Arts: Events calendar
Your guide to the top exhibitions currently taking place around the country
TODAY: The Clonmel Antiques, Art & Vintage Sale; 11am-6pm; the Clonmel Park Hotel, Cahir Road, Clonmel, Co Tipperary; for more information call Robin O’Donnell at 087-6933602
Until April 29: Hiatus: solo show by Samuel Walsh; Oliver Sears Gallery, 33 Fitzwilliam Street Upper, Dublin 2; see: oliversearsgallery.com
Until April 30: Spring Group Show, Solomon Gallery, Balfe Street, Dublin 2; see: solomonfineart.ie
