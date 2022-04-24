Subscribe Today
Fine Arts: Cahill’s collection showcases the best from around the world

Some 400 items collected over five decades by David Cahill, the late antique dealer and collector, will be on sale at de Vere’s auction this week

Ros Drinkwater
24th April, 2022
The late David Cahill’s collection, amassed over five decades, is expected to realise €300,000 when it goes under the hammer at de Veres

Blessed is the child born with the magpie’s instinct to collect. Many a collection that started with postage stamps has gone on to include works by Paul Henry and Jack B Yeats. How to build a collection that’s a valuable asset as well as a joy to behold?

Train your eye to recognise worth by studying as many masterpieces close up and personal as you can, avoid being swayed by fashion,...

