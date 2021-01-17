Exhibition events calendar and auction results
Your guide to the most notable online auctions currently taking place
Ongoing: Out in the Sky, new paintings by David King; see solomonfineart.ie
Ongoing: Mary Wallace Online; see artwallace.ie
Ongoing: Gallery Zozimus Online; see galleryzozimus.ie
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Could Wilde’s prison become a haven of culture?
Reading Gaol, where the literary giant wrote perhaps his greatest work, could soon be turned into flats – but not if the likes of Judi Dench and Stephen Fry have anything to do with it
Fine Arts: Dolan’s first online auction is full of delights
Exquisite works of shimmer and shade by the likes of George ‘Æ’ Russell and Cecil Maguire take centre stage at Dolan’s timed online sale
Fine Arts: The secret to successful buying of art online
Trust your instincts, research everything, and stick with blue-chip auctioneers only
Furniture maker’s modern sculpture shaped by nature
Sculptor and furniture maker Sokari Douglas Camp takes inspiration from her Kalabari heritage as well as the natural world around her