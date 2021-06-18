Barney Eastwood’s art collection could realise up to €10 million
The late boxing promoter and businessman was a keen art collector with works by Jack B Yeats and John Lavery among those to be auctioned
He is best known as the legendary promoter of boxer Barry McGuigan, but the late businessman Barney Eastwood was also an avid and savvy art collector.
Paintings by Jack B Yeats and John Lavery are among his collection, now being sold by Christie’s in London, which estimates it will realise between £6.5 million and £9.5 million.
The BJ Eastwood Collection, to be auctioned in July, is made up of 30 pieces by some...
