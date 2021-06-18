Subscribe Today
Log In

Fine Arts

Barney Eastwood’s art collection could realise up to €10 million

The late boxing promoter and businessman was a keen art collector with works by Jack B Yeats and John Lavery among those to be auctioned

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
18th June, 2021
Barney Eastwood’s art collection could realise up to €10 million
A Summer Day by Jack B Yeats, with an estimated value of around £600,000, forms part of the collection

He is best known as the legendary promoter of boxer Barry McGuigan, but the late businessman Barney Eastwood was also an avid and savvy art collector.

Paintings by Jack B Yeats and John Lavery are among his collection, now being sold by Christie’s in London, which estimates it will realise between £6.5 million and £9.5 million.

The BJ Eastwood Collection, to be auctioned in July, is made up of 30 pieces by some...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Steinway grand piano was made in New York in 1922 and ended up in a Co Carlow home

Stunning Steinway has pride of place at Niall Mullen sale

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 5 days ago
Snow Clouds by Brian Gallagher is at Seamus Ennis Arts Centre

Exhibition events calendar

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 5 days ago

Knuttel’s eye for amusement remains keen at Whyte’s online sale

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 5 days ago
The Little Horse at Play harks back to Yeats’s carefree Sligo childhood, with the horse galloping for joy in the spring sunshine, and is expected to realise €200,000-€300,000

Horses for courses from Yeats at de Veres

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 5 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1