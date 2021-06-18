Barney Eastwood’s art collection could realise up to €10 million

He is best known as the legendary promoter of boxer Barry McGuigan, but the late businessman Barney Eastwood was also an avid and savvy art collector.

Paintings by Jack B Yeats and John Lavery are among his collection, now being sold by Christie’s in London, which estimates it will realise between £6.5 million and £9.5 million.

The BJ Eastwood Collection, to be auctioned in July, is made up of 30 pieces by some...