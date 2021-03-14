Subscribe Today
Donohoe on the back foot in the wake of Davy debacle

After promising two years ago that senior executives would be made accountable for failings on their watch, the Minister for Finance is feeling the heat from opposition parties and the public

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
14th March, 2021
Donohoe on the back foot in the wake of Davy debacle
Has the Department of Finance been taking the scenic route when it comes to bringing in the kind of tougher financial conduct legislation?

Paschal Donohoe once defined culture as “what people do when they think no one is looking”.

The 16 senior executives at Davy Stockbrokers certainly assumed that nobody would be looking when, in 2014, they sought to make a profit by taking the other side of a bond deal involving a client – without telling him or the firm’s compliance team.

The Minister for Finance has been on the back foot throughout the Davy...

