Saoirse McHugh interview: Talking ’bout her generation

Last year, Saoirse McHugh was the subject of a vigorous and almost existential debate on Wikipedia. The 30-year-old had just come off an impressive, albeit unsuccessful, run of three election campaigns in ten months. She was making headline news and, at the time, was being tipped as a future political star.

It wasn’t wild overstatement. In less than a year, she had run in the European, Dáil and Seanad elections and performed well above expectations....