Subscribe Today
Log In

EU

Analysis: Brexit waiting game continues as risk of no-deal remains high

With a new deadline set for Sunday, there is still all to play for but Brexit fatigue is setting in among the public and politicians

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
10th December, 2020
Analysis: Brexit waiting game continues as risk of no-deal remains high
Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, and Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, failed to come to an agreement during their dinner in Brussels last night

The only clear and present danger to the state that is bigger than Brexit is Covid-19.

Last night there was more drama in Brussels with an inconclusive dinner between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president.

Their “lively and interesting discussion” has resulted in the British and EU negotiating teams going back to work with a new deadline of Sunday. But with time running out, the risk of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Three men of the Uyghur minority having a conversation in Kashgar in Xianjiang: the Uyghur Muslims in China have been subject to human rights abuses, with an estimated one million in detention camps. Photo: Getty

EU’s inaction on mistreatment of Uyghur Muslims in China is ‘deplorable’

World Peter O'Dwyer 3 weeks ago
The European Public Prosecutors Office is a new EU body tasked with conducting criminal investigations and prosecutions for crimes against the EU budget. Picture: Getty

Comment: Ireland must not pass up opportunity to help shape EU crime law

Legal Aonghus Kelly 1 month ago
The weakness of the EU’s health powers have been exposed over the last nine months. Photo: Getty

Why an EU booster shot might benefit national health systems

Health Daniel Murray 1 month ago
Climate change cannot be addressed by simply reducing economic activity, overhauling production systems will be absolutely necessary. Picture: Getty

Comment: Climate must be at the core of new ECB strategy

EU Hélène Rey 2 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1