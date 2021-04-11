Subscribe Today
Moneypoint staff to get first refusal of new green energy roles

Plans for workers at the Clare power station are outlined in Green Atlantic, the multibillion-euro roadmap for transitioning it to a clean energy hub

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
11th April, 2021
Moneypoint staff to get first refusal of new green energy roles
Jim Dollard, executive director of generation and trading with ESB, said staff would be given the option of transferring within the site or wider organisation as part of the new plans

Workers at Moneypoint power station will be allowed transition into new clean-energy roles at the Clare power station as part of transformative new plans announced by the ESB late last week.

Green Atlantic is a multibillion-euro roadmap for transitioning Moneypoint from its exclusive coal power function to a green energy hub for the construction of wind turbines, a landing point for offshore wind energy, and a site for the production and storage of green hydrogen.

