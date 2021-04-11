Moneypoint staff to get first refusal of new green energy roles
Plans for workers at the Clare power station are outlined in Green Atlantic, the multibillion-euro roadmap for transitioning it to a clean energy hub
Workers at Moneypoint power station will be allowed transition into new clean-energy roles at the Clare power station as part of transformative new plans announced by the ESB late last week.
Green Atlantic is a multibillion-euro roadmap for transitioning Moneypoint from its exclusive coal power function to a green energy hub for the construction of wind turbines, a landing point for offshore wind energy, and a site for the production and storage of green hydrogen.
...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Industry group urges state to follow UK’s switch to 10% renewable ethanol in petrol
Kevin McPartlan of Fuels for Ireland said his group was seeking clarity on the government’s plan for increasing biofuel content to cut emissions
Renewable sources accounted for 43 per cent of Ireland’s electricity last year
Government’s 40 per cent renewable energy target exceeded in 2020 with wind generation making up majority of power
New state agency to set up district heating schemes
Environment Minister says new body would be tasked with delivering the first phases of a completely new heating system in Ireland, potentially starting by using the heat created by the Poolbeg Incinerator in Dublin.
State’s offshore wind power plan is heavy on ambition but still light on legislation
Offshore wind farms could create abundant renewable energy as well as generating significant revenue for Ireland — but planning and other issues must be surmounted first